HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (WELL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of WELL opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

