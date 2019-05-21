Head-To-Head Survey: Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) and Trustmark (TRMK)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Trustmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $103.76 million 3.31 $20.60 million $1.85 15.85 Trustmark $683.25 million 3.18 $149.58 million $2.21 15.18

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 19.63% 9.22% 0.99% Trustmark 21.24% 9.19% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Guaranty Bancshares and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trustmark 2 4 0 0 1.67

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Trustmark has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Trustmark.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.