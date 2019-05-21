HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 15.14. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 198,036 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

