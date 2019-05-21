Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

