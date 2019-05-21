Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4,934.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,548 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $209,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 600 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $32,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $916,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $321,865. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Compass Point began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/hartford-financial-management-inc-has-2-50-million-stake-in-webster-financial-co-wbs.html.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.