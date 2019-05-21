HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $75.62 on Friday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.