GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,515 AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,711,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after buying an additional 54,840 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

