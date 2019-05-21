Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TV. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TV traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. 1,641,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

