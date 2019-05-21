GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 131.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 626,527 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,283,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,443,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 210,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 93,510 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 53,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

