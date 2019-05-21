Greenleaf Trust Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $146.31. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,173 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

