Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,717 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 741,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 539,562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,353,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 535,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,323 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.75 and a fifty-two week high of $238.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,717 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/greenleaf-trust-acquires-3717-shares-of-ishares-sp-mid-cap-400-growth-etf-ijk.html.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.