Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Green Dot were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.74. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $340.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $81,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,528,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $445,810.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,529.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Guggenheim cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

