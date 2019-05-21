Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 528 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17,778.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 658,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 654,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,673,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,041,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 833,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,617 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 626,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,932,000 after purchasing an additional 60,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

