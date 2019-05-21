Goodman Financial Corp Purchases 243 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Everest Re Group accounts for 3.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,236,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,548,000 after acquiring an additional 149,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,577,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,635,000 after acquiring an additional 120,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after acquiring an additional 634,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,440,000 after acquiring an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $123,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,743.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total value of $259,914.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,112.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,448 shares of company stock worth $584,465. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $201.09 and a 1 year high of $251.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $1.00. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.67.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

