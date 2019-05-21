Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,054 Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $660,951,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $375,265,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $272,318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $58,428,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

