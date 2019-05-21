Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.75 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948,269 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,828,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,788 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 541,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.04.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.