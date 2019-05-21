Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genocea Biosciences.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948,269 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,828,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,788 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GNCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 541,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.04.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.
