GATX Co. (GATX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GATX were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,484,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GATX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,117,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $23,703,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $172,238.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on shares of GATX and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,365. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). GATX had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

