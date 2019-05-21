Garibaldi Resources (GGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp (CVE:GGI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 60949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 million and a P/E ratio of -175.00.

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the E&L project, which is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

