Garde Capital Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,543,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 989.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,147,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 846,445 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,441,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,778,000 after purchasing an additional 624,065 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,147,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 470,447 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,395. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

