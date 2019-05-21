Gannett (GCI) Trading Down 1.5%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.85. 23,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,388,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $978.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gannett had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $663.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 529.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/gannett-gci-trading-down-1-5.html.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.