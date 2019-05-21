Galliford Try (GFRD) Raised to Add at Peel Hunt

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 1,140 ($14.90) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Galliford Try to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 600.50 ($7.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63. Galliford Try has a twelve month low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60).

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

