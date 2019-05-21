FS Bancorp (FSBW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

