Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 776,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $656.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.57 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

