Fortis (FTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.50

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$50.50 and last traded at C$50.35, with a volume of 365746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2.76999997181365 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

