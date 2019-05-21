Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) & Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Head-To-Head Survey

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and Brightsphere Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 2 0 2.33 Brightsphere Investment Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.66%. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Brightsphere Investment Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Brightsphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 2.36 -$590,000.00 $0.99 31.32 Brightsphere Investment Group $928.20 million 1.42 $136.40 million $1.86 6.45

Brightsphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Brightsphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Brightsphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -3.12% 21.17% 4.70% Brightsphere Investment Group 14.88% 168.71% 12.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats Focus Financial Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

