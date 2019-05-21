Flowers Foods (FLO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.49. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 38.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 168,204 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 165.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after buying an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 46,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

