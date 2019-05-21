FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,826,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $911,374,000 after purchasing an additional 290,026 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $6,883,731.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,115,227.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 7,566 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $382,915.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,899 shares of company stock worth $18,010,392. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,963. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

