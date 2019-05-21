Flex Ltd (FLEX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Flex were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Flex had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

