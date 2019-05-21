Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd alerts:

FLC opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/flaherty-crumrine-total-return-fd-inc-flc-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-12.html.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.