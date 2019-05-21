Fiserv Inc (FISV) Stake Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7,194.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,462,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,060,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.59 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.21 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.59.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $4,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,428,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,371. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,362. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fiserv Inc (FISV) Stake Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/fiserv-inc-fisv-stake-lessened-by-sentry-investment-management-llc.html.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.