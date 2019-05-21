First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (FGB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

FGB stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

