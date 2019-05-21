First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,014 CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 370.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,348,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,065,000 after acquiring an additional 723,850 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $929,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,560,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $338,869.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,756.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,825. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

