First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.
In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MOH stock opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.31 and a twelve month high of $154.06.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
