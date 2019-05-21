First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,524.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

