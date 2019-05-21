FintruX Network (FTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,725.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $2,725.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00396560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.01229416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00155510 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004646 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

