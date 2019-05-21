FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $227,000 in Total SA (TOT) Stock

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Total by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Total by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Total by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Total by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Total by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). Total had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $51.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. ValuEngine raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

