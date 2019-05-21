FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $184.31 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $3,017,977.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,550 shares of company stock worth $21,376,317. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

