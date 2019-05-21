Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,747,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,766,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,507,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Argus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/fiduciary-trust-co-cuts-holdings-in-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.