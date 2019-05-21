Falcon Point Capital LLC Invests $252,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Stock

Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 132,834 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 77,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,726,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 202,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 172,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $25.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.