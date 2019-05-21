Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($2.87). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $103.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

