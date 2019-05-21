Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Kraton Corp (KRA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,578,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,001,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kraton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 947,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares during the period. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraton by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 629,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.06. Kraton Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $456.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $198,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kraton in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kraton to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/everence-capital-management-inc-buys-new-position-in-kraton-corp-kra.html.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.