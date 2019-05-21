Ether-1 (ETHO) Achieves Market Cap of $172,360.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $172,360.00 and $24,320.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00543937 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025673 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007269 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002362 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Ether-1

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,404,009 coins and its circulating supply is 20,309,455 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.