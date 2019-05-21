Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Holdings Lowered by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 603,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,785,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.17.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total transaction of $874,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total value of $778,048.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,628,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,110 shares of company stock worth $3,224,758 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $284.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $227.05 and a 12 month high of $294.61.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.55 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

