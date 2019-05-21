Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $799,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $983,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,295 shares of company stock worth $13,717,081 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.48.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

