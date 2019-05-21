Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 21st (ABEV, AEG, AMRX, APO, BURBY, DECK, DLMAF, JE, NHYDY, NVLN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 21st:

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a strong-buy rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Novelion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and marketing of ocular products for individuals living with rare diseases. The product portfolio includes MYALEPT(R) and JUXTAPID (R) and is also developing zuretinol and metrleptin. Novelion Therapeutics formerly known as QLT Inc. is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $99.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

