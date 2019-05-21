Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,251,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,059,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

