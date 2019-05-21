Ensco Rowan PLC (ESV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) will report sales of $589.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ensco Rowan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $613.20 million and the lowest is $578.00 million. Ensco Rowan posted sales of $458.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ensco Rowan will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ensco Rowan.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.12 million. Ensco Rowan had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. Ensco Rowan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Ensco Rowan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ensco Rowan and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco Rowan in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ensco Rowan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ensco Rowan during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Ensco Rowan during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSE ESV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 6,091,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,126. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ensco Rowan has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Ensco Rowan Company Profile

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

