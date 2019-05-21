Encana Corp (ECA) Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,121,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260,554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $102,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,564,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Encana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Encana by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 982,146 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Encana by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 158,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Encana by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 67,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 431,847 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Encana in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

In other news, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $36,838.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,850 shares of company stock worth $139,582. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ECA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 308,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,955,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Encana had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

