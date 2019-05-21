Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. Empire has a one year low of C$17.43 and a one year high of C$26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.