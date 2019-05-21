Elysian Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,626.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $179,460.00 and $52,626.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00372345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.01473923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00152964 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004585 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, BitForex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.